Home gardening the way to go for Fijiana XV captain

Fijiana XV captain Sereima Leweniqila is trying out new things to keep herself engaged and active during the lockdown period.

Apart from her normal work at Westpac, the exemplary skipper is spending her time to learn new things like home gardening.

The Macuata lass says it feels quite different to be away from the other players but feels it is a good timeout for everyone and a timely motivator for the players who will be more hungry and appreciative when they take the field again.

Keeping track of her fitness, the 29–year-old says she uses workout apps to engage in body weight exercises and a training program laid out by the Naitasiri women’s group.

Leweniqila is captain of the Fijiana 15’s side and was also named as the Fijiana Player of 2019.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]