Hodgman's Super Rugby season over

Former Fiji U20 and All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman has had his Super Rugby Aotearoa season come to an abrupt end.

This is after he was handed a three-week ban for his red card offence on Friday.

Hodgman was sent off in the final minutes of the Blues’ 35-29 loss to the Highlanders after his shoulder made contact directly with the head of Highlanders forward James Lentjes.

The 27-year-old entered an early guilty plea for the foul play charge, resulting in SANZAAR’s judiciary issuing a three-week suspension.

With only two rounds remaining, it means Hodgman’s domestic Super Rugby season is over regardless of if the Blues reach the final the following week.

Hodgman will be available for the Blues’ first game in the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition next month when the Auckland side takes on the Rebels on May 15.