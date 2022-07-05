Hodge leaves PNC for Wallabies

[Source: Getty Images]

Melbourne Rebels utility back Reece Hodge will not play the remainder of the Pacific Nations Cup for Australia A.

This as the experienced 27-year-old has been called into the Wallabies as an injury replacement for Tom Banks.

He will feature for the Wallabies in the rest of the England Test series.

Australia A Head Coach Jason Gilmore says this was something they were expecting.

“Dave has got a squad of 35 over in Australia at the moment so some of those guys may get released across the next couple of weeks if they’re not playing. Also through form or injury, we have a number of boys that have been in the Wallabies set-up for the last 12 months. I suppose the opportunity there if they play good football they might find themselves back over in Australia.”

As a result, Queensland Reds fly-half Lawson Creighton has been added to the Australia A squad after his breakout season.

The Aussies are up against the Flying Fijians in its second PNC match on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Before this, Samoa faces Tonga at 12pm and you can watch both matches on FBC Sports on Walesi.