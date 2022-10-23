History for Italy

[Source: RWC/Twitter]

Italy has sailed to the women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final for the first time ever.

This as it defeated Japan 21-8 at the Waitākere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

The win didn’t come easy as Japan fought until the final minutes but Italy managed to string enough attaching phase to keep the scoreboard moving.

Italy bagged only two tries but Michela Sillari’s kicking game made the difference with three penalties and a conversion.

Canada faces USA next at 2.15pm while England meets South Africa at 4.45pm.