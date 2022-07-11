History for Georgia rugby

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Georgia created history this morning after beating Italy 25-19 to record their first-ever win over a tier-one side.

The Georgians continued a weekend of international rugby upsets after Ireland beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time, and then Wales achieved their first victory over the Springboks in South Africa.

The win saw fireworks launched from the city’s skyscrapers to mark the famous triumph.

Even the president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, was in attendance to celebrate the victory too.

The result will, of course, reignite the debate over whether the Six Nations should introduce relegation.

Six Nations organizers have consistently ruled out the possibility, but it is clear that Georgia needs regular matches against top-tier opposition.