History for Army women

Army women has created history being the first to grab the FMF Sukuna Bowl Women’s Rugby title.

The side strongly led 5-0 at half-time after some strong work by their forwards, seeing Taufa Ravouvou bulldozed her way over the try-line.

Police replied early in the second half through the slick movements of Fijiana Drua flanker Teresia Matea putting them on a 7-5 lead.

The constant build up from Army was calling for a try and they got it through Vitalina Mirimi who dived over at the far corner.

Army weren’t done yet as they won a penalty and Fijiana Drua first-five Merewalesi Rokuono nailed it between the sticks.