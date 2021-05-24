Historic win for Moana Pasifika

History was created at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland with Moana Pasifika registering its first win of the season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Moana Pasifika defeated Hurricanes 24-19 in only its third game of the season.

The side had only played two matches prior to this match with COVID forcing its game postponement.

Aaron Mauger’s men battled hard in the first half as the Hurricanes were able to dominate field position and possession thanks to a mounting penalty count.

Hurricanes had the first say from a lineout seeing Peter Umaga-Jensen delivering a short pass to Jordie Barrett who bursts through for a try.

A yellow card to Sekope Kepu gave the Hurricanes an opportunity to further the lead but it was actually the other way around as Moana Pasifika got their first through Henry Stowers who bashed through beside the sticks.

The scores were locked at 7-all at the break.

Debutant Josh Moorby brilliant solo try saw the Hurricanes take the lead once again but a yellow card to Salesi Rayasi enabled the Pacific franchise to equalize through Levi Aumua.

SO GOOD TO SEE CROWDS FOR THE FIRST TIME AT MOUNT SMART STADIUM 🧡💙🏟@SuperRugby @SuperRugbyNZ pic.twitter.com/n9YvadTBrL — Moana Pasifika Rugby (@MoanaPasifika_) March 25, 2022

The Hurricanes hit straight back with a team try to Alex Fidow and with a conversion to Ruben Love the side led 19-12.

Moana Pasifika won a penalty at the lineout and opted for a scrum within two meters of the try-line.

Solomone Funaki simply opted for a pick and drive with his teammates pushing him through to score and puts Moana Pasifika right back into the match.

The Hurricanes threatened mounted attack making several phases but the Moana Pasifika defense proved too strong.

Their patience was paid off when Danny Toala scored Moana Pasifika’s winning try.