Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Historic win for Moana Pasifika

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 25, 2022 8:52 pm
[Source: stan sport rugby]

History was created at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland with Moana Pasifika registering its first win of the season in Super Rugby Pacific.

Moana Pasifika defeated Hurricanes 24-19 in only its third game of the season.

The side had only played two matches prior to this match with COVID forcing its game postponement.

Article continues after advertisement

Aaron Mauger’s men battled hard in the first half as the Hurricanes were able to dominate field position and possession thanks to a mounting penalty count.

Hurricanes had the first say from a lineout seeing Peter Umaga-Jensen delivering a short pass to Jordie Barrett who bursts through for a try.

A yellow card to Sekope Kepu gave the Hurricanes an opportunity to further the lead but it was actually the other way around as Moana Pasifika got their first through Henry Stowers who bashed through beside the sticks.

The scores were locked at 7-all at the break.

Debutant Josh Moorby brilliant solo try saw the Hurricanes take the lead once again but a yellow card to Salesi Rayasi enabled the Pacific franchise to equalize through Levi Aumua.

The Hurricanes hit straight back with a team try to Alex Fidow and with a conversion to Ruben Love the side led 19-12.

Moana Pasifika won a penalty at the lineout and opted for a scrum within two meters of the try-line.

Solomone Funaki simply opted for a pick and drive with his teammates pushing him through to score and puts Moana Pasifika right back into the match.

The Hurricanes threatened mounted attack making several phases but the Moana Pasifika defense proved too strong.

Their patience was paid off when Danny Toala scored Moana Pasifika’s winning try.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.