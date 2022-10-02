Historic Deans final

For the first time in the history of the Vodafone Super Deans, two Southern Zone schools will compete in the final.

Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School will face off in the final next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka, the first in the 83-year history of the competition.

Suva Grammar survived a last minute scare, holding on to a 30-26 win over Natabua High School while Marist edged Ba Provincial Freebird Institute 17-13 in the second semi-final.

SGS Manager Bulou Wainiqolo says the team stuck to what they were told to do.

“One of the advice given to them was to play until the last minute and they did. We are proud of them, they’ve come so far.”

Marist U18 Manager Peniani Kuboutawa says they will give thanks to where its due.

“I’m so grateful to the men above for giving us the energy to come back to Churchill Park and to take back the glory to Marist Brothers High School.”

Eastern Zone schools have been dominating the Deans, winning the title 66 times compared to southern schools with 17.

Suva Grammar has won the trophy only once which is in 2001 while Marist had it on four occasions, the last time was in 1977 before sharing a title with Ratu Kadavulevu School in 1978.

The finals of the Deans will be aired live and exclusive on FBC Sports.