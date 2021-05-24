Home

Rugby

Highlanders to bank on Smith and Dixon

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 10:00 am
Aaron Smith and Ash Dixon [Source: Newshub]

The Highlanders will be banking on the experience of Aaron Smith and Ash Dixon when they take on the Blues in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman decider tonight.

The co-captains have been outstanding for the Highlanders turning their coaching theory into reality on the field.

The decider at Eden Park has been a long time coming for both players since they first met they first met in the New Zealand under-20s side.

Article continues after advertisement

It will be a memorable night for both players when Dixon makes his 100th appearance for the Highlanders.

The Highlanders battle the Blues tonight at Eden Park at 7.05pm.

