Highlanders to bank on Smith and Dixon

The Highlanders will be banking on the experience of Aaron Smith and Ash Dixon when they take on the Blues in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman decider tonight.

The co-captains have been outstanding for the Highlanders turning their coaching theory into reality on the field.

The decider at Eden Park has been a long time coming for both players since they first met they first met in the New Zealand under-20s side.

It will be a memorable night for both players when Dixon makes his 100th appearance for the Highlanders.

The Highlanders battle the Blues tonight at Eden Park at 7.05pm.