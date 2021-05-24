Highlanders team in the country

The Highlanders team has landed at the Nadi International Airport ahead of their clash with the Fijian Drua this weekend.

This is the second time the side will be playing in Fiji as they last came in 2018 to play the Chiefs.

However, this time, they are playing a Fijian team on home soil and according to coach Tony Brown, they are expecting a good hit up.

A notable player who did not travel with the team to Fiji is Aaron Smith as he has been rested.

Other players who are part of the side include former Crusaders player Mitch Hunt, All Black Ethan de Groot, Fiji-born Mosese Dawai and Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

The Highlanders side has left for Suva.

They play the Drua this Saturday at 4.35pm.