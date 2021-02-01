Highlanders shock the Crusaders

The Highlanders shocked the Crusaders 33-12 in Christchurch.

The remarkable upset has both lit a fuse under their struggling campaign, lifting them off the bottom of the ladder.

The Highlanders never trailed, kicking on from a 16-0 lead after half an hour, and a 16-7 lead at the split.

Highlanders centre Michael Collins and wing Connor Garden-Bachop punished Crusaders’ mistakes to blow the scoreline out as the hosts were forced to chase the game.

Pivot Mitch Hunt was outstanding in the three tries to two win, as was fellow former Crusader Billy Harmon, with the pair combining for all 16 of the visitors’ halftime points.

Highlanders 33 (Tries: Billy Harmon, Michael Collins, Connor Garden-Bachop; Mitch Hunt 4 pen, 3 con) Crusaders 12 (Tries: +Codie Taylor, David Havili; Richie Mo’unga con ). HT: 16-7

[Source: NZ Herald and stuff.co.nz]