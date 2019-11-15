Highlanders secure dramatic late comeback to sink Chiefs for the second time

That’s all that needs to be said about the Highlanders’ clash against the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato, as they overturned a 24-0 deficit to claim the unlikeliest 33-31 win.

It echoes that of the Highlanders’ last-gasp 28-27 win in Dunedin last month, where Bryn Gatland slotted a late drop goal to sink his father’s side at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

This time, it was Sio Tomkinson who will grab the headlines as he scored an injury-time to give his side the win in what must surely be regarded as the match of the season.

Deprived of field position throughout the opening five minutes of the match, the Highlanders were punished through a Lachlan Boshier try.

Patient build-up by the hosts was rewarded when the blindside flanker burst through a gap created by a Rob Thompson slip up, allowing Boshier to scorch in under the posts untouched.

Highlanders first-five Mitch Hunt had the chance to put a dent in the Chiefs’ lead just moments later via a penalty attempt after some good continuity from his side placed them inside the opposition half for the first time in the match.

The sprayed kick at goal from out in front let the home side off the hook, though, and Warren Gatland’s men showed no mercy in retaliating.

A slew of infringements put the ball back into the other end of the field, and some hard, direct running was enough for Anton Lienert-Brown to double the Chiefs’ lead.

The Highlanders’ lack of discipline shown continued to hurt the visitors, with Rob Thompson sent to the bin for a high shot on young lock Tupou Vaa’i.

McKenzie nailed the ensuing 45m penalty attempt to leave the 14-man Highlanders in a real rut as they faced a 17-0 deficit after just 15 minutes.