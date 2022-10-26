Highlanders retain Fijian trio

The Highlanders have retained the services of three Fijians for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Jona Nareki, Vilimoni Koroi and Mosese Dawai have been named by the Highlanders today to be part of the 2023 journey.

There’re five new players for the franchise which includes Luca Inch, Fabian Holland, Will Tucker, Nikora Broughton and James Arscott.

Meanwhile, Sevuloni Reece, George Bower and Chay Fihaki will run out again for the Crusaders next year.

Peniasi Malimali joins fellow Fijians Emoni Narawa and Pita Gus Sowakula at the Chiefs while Alex Hodgeman, Hoskins Sotutu and Jacob Ratumaitavuki are in again for the Blues.

Kini Naholo has moved from the Crusaders to the Hurricanes where he teams up with Salesi Rayasi and Isaia Walker-Leawere.