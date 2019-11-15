Highlanders out to end 10 year drought

Naitasiri is one game away from ending its 10-year drought in the Skipper Cup competition.

Getting a win will be something special for backline coach Asaeli Naiteqe.

The former Naitasiri halfback was one of the pioneers for the Highlanders since its establishment in 1998.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiteqe was also part of the winning team that last won Fiji’s premier rugby title against Nadroga in 2010 which was then known as Telecom Cup.

After retiring in 2012, the 46-year-old has been working with the team with the intention of winning back the title.

“The last time we won the Skipper Cup was 10 years ago. Back then it was known Telecom Cup. We are really looking forward to the final this week as we aim to win. And it will be a historical win for us.”

Naiteqe played alongside prominent rugby legends Waisake Tuisese, Ro Kini KiLiraki, Tokoni Luvu and Emori Tuisese.

Naitasiri will take on Suva in the Skipper Cup final on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium at 6:30pm.

The Under-19 final between Nadroga and Namosi will kick off at 2pm.

In the women’s final at 4:30pm, Lautoka takes on Naitasiri at 4:30pm.

All the Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.