Highlanders expect razzle dazzle rugby from Drua

The Highlanders expect nothing less than a win against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, as they try to restore some pride in their Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

An important game for both teams, each having only one win this season but the Dunedin-based team is more desperate for glory on Fijian soil.

All Blacks and Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot says despite it being unfamiliar territory for them, the mission remains the same and that is to be victorious when the dust settles.

Article continues after advertisement

De Groot says they are expecting some razzle-dazzle Fijian rugby flair tomorrow afternoon.

“I’m sure with them back home in front of their fans you know the Fijians, their heart will grow an extra size and they will probably grow an extra arm or a leg so we will be looking forward to them and they will be coming out strong.”

The Highlanders expect the Drua to rise to the occasion and will themselves be preparing to match that and put on a much-needed 80-minute performance.

The two sides meet tomorrow at 4.35pm in Suva.