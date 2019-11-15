Highlanders debut for Kuridrani against Crusaders

Former Queensland Reds winger Kirisi Kuridrani will make his Highlanders debut on Friday against the Crusaders.

Kuridrani has been named as one of the starting wingers for the Highlanders replacing the suspended Patelesio Tomkinson.

This means the Highlanders will have Fijians playing on the wing as Jona Nareki will start once again.

Kuridrani, who is the brother of former Fiji and Crusaders superstar Nemani Nadolo, previously played Super Rugby for the Reds.

He has represented both Fijian and Australian age-grade sides and spent two seasons in Japan before suiting up for Counties Manukau in the 2019 Mitre 10 Cup.

The Highlanders have retained most of last week’s team to play the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night.

There are no changes to the forward pack that earned a last-minute victory against the Brumbies last week.

The Crusaders host the Highlanders at 6:05pm on Friday.