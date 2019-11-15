Rugby
Highlanders debut for Jona Nareki
February 5, 2020 12:21 pm
Jona Nareki [Source: The Highlanders]
Former All Blacks 7s rep Jona Nareki is one of the six Highlanders debutants in this weekend’s clash with the Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
There will be first-time appearances for Nareki, first five Mitch Hunt and Tima Fainga’anuku.
Looking to debut off the bench is the versatile former Blues player, Michael Collins, who is joined by loose forward, Teariki Ben-Nicholas and lock cover Jesse Parete.
Having made his debut in 2016 and becoming a backline mainstay since Rob Thompson will play his 50th game for the Highlanders on Friday night.
Highlanders Head Coach Aaron Mauger says the team will be captained by loose forward James Lentjes.
The Highlanders host the Sharks at 6:05pm on Friday while the Brumbies meet the Rebels at 8:15pm.
The Highlanders:
1. Ayden Johnstone
2. Liam Coltman
3. Siate Tokolahi
4. Paripari Parkinson
5. Josh Dickson
6. Dillon Hunt
7. James Lentjes (C)
8. Marino Mikaele Tu’u
9. Aaron Smith
10. Mitch Hunt
11. Jona Nareki
12. Josh Ioane
13. Rob Thompson
14. Tima Fainga’anuku
15. Josh McKay
RESERVES
16. Ash Dixon
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Josh Iosefa-Scott
19. Jesse Parete
20. Shannon Frizell
21. Kayne Hammington
22. Michael Collins
23. Teariki Ben-Nicholas