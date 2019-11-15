Highlanders debut for Jona Nareki

Former All Blacks 7s rep Jona Nareki is one of the six Highlanders debutants in this weekend’s clash with the Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

There will be first-time appearances for Nareki, first five Mitch Hunt and Tima Fainga’anuku.

Looking to debut off the bench is the versatile former Blues player, Michael Collins, who is joined by loose forward, Teariki Ben-Nicholas and lock cover Jesse Parete.

Article continues after advertisement

Having made his debut in 2016 and becoming a backline mainstay since Rob Thompson will play his 50th game for the Highlanders on Friday night.

Highlanders Head Coach Aaron Mauger says the team will be captained by loose forward James Lentjes.

The Highlanders host the Sharks at 6:05pm on Friday while the Brumbies meet the Rebels at 8:15pm.

The Highlanders:

1. Ayden Johnstone

2. Liam Coltman

3. Siate Tokolahi

4. Paripari Parkinson

5. Josh Dickson

6. Dillon Hunt

7. James Lentjes (C)

8. Marino Mikaele Tu’u

9. Aaron Smith

10. Mitch Hunt

11. Jona Nareki

12. Josh Ioane

13. Rob Thompson

14. Tima Fainga’anuku

15. Josh McKay

RESERVES

16. Ash Dixon

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Josh Iosefa-Scott

19. Jesse Parete

20. Shannon Frizell

21. Kayne Hammington

22. Michael Collins

23. Teariki Ben-Nicholas