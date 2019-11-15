Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger keeps faith in ability as crucial period nears

Highlanders Coash Aaron Mauger remains upbeat ahead of the three most important months of his Highlanders coaching tenure.

Mauger is coming off contract and with the Highlanders board set to make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign, the stakes are self-evidently high.

Mauger is looking forward to continuing coaching in Dunedin and sees signs that the Highlanders are ready to take advantage of the second chance offered to them by the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

With Super Rugby Aotearoa is fast approaching, the Highlanders will host the Chiefs at an empty Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in just over two weeks.