Dawai scores twice as Highlanders clinch victory

Fiji-born Mosese Dawai scored a double as the Highlanders recorded its first win in the Super Rugby Pacific.

After six straight losses, the Highlanders bounced back strongly when they defeated host Moana Pasifika 37-17 in Dunedin tonight.

Dawai scored a try just three minutes into the game to give the Highlanders an early lead and the Fijian also scored in the 39th minute for a 17-10 halftime lead.

Rhys Marshall also scored two tries for the Highlanders while Andrew Makalio and Folau Fakatava got a try each with Mitch Hunt managing two successful conversions and a penalty.

Moana Pasifika, on the other hand, after winning one match so far, managed two tries through Levi Aumua and Tima Fainga’anuku while Christian Leali’ifano was able to convert both the tries and also a penalty.