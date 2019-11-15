Highlanders captain out for rest of season

The Highlanders have confirmed captain James Lentjes will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season after sustaining a horror injury last Friday.

Lentjes was stretchered off in visible pain in the first half of the Highlanders’ 28-22 loss to the Rebels in Dunedin after his left leg was caught under a player as he was cleaned out.

The Highlanders said in a statement this morning the injury was as serious as it initially looked.

Lentjes’ injury means co-vice captains Ash Dixon and Aaron Smith will now lead the squad, who are heading overseas for two matches against the Bulls and Jagaures.

Head coach Aaron Mauger said the side will be travelling with heavy hearts.

Lentjes is expected to undergo surgery within the next 10 days.