Highlanders call on fans support

One of the strengths of the Naitasiri rugby side in the Skipper Cup this season is their fan base.

With the final against Nadi just three days away, getting that crowd support at Prince Charles Park may just make the difference for the highlanders.

Head coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese says this is something that they’ll bank on when they play the jetsetters in the final.

“That is part of our strength, the people of the province and vasu’s, people follow us. When they are there the boys grow an arm and leg, and the crowd is jam-packed with fans from all over the province and across the country. “

Nadi will enter the contest with the goal of winning the Skipper title, after reaching the final for the first time in 13 years.

The Sivaniolo Lumelume captained side will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm and you can watch the final LIVE on FBC Sports channel.