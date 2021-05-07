Highlanders beats Reds

The Highlanders thrashed the Reds 40-19 in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman thriller in Dunedin.

The Reds after winning Super Rugby AU last weekend could not match up with the determined Highlanders.

The Highlanders led 21-7 after three first half-tries as their strong set-piece was supported by a vastly superior kicking game, much of it from the boot of No 10 Mitch Hunt.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]