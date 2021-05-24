Home

Rugby

Highlanders aiming to crash Drua party

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 29, 2022 6:21 am
Highlanders fly half Mitch Hunt [middle] at the Nadi International Airport with his teammates.

The Highlanders will look to crash the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s inaugural Super Rugby game at home when they lock horns tomorrow.

Starting fly half Mitch Hunt says they have a fair idea of what to expect from the Drua and they will need to be a step ahead come game day.

“There are some big boys in there pretty athletic, fast and skillful. We know what the Fijian boys can play like so obviously with the atmosphere of being home they will be playing with a lot of emotions.”

Article continues after advertisement

It may be déjà vu for Hunt who came in 2019 with the Crusaders but the nippy number 10 has already given his teammates a warning.

“Yeah, we will do our best, hopefully we can feed a bit of what the Fijian atmosphere has for us this week and that gives us some fuel as well to go out and play well.”

The Highlanders who have played a total of 9 games so far have only won 1 match which was against the Moana Pasifika.

And with that, the Dunedin based side will be more dangerous as they aim to return to winning ways.

The Drua host the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow at 4:35pm.

