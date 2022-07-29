High intensity final: Matawalu

[File Photo]

If last week’s Skipper Cup semifinals are something to go by, then tomorrow’s final between Nadi and Naitasiri should go down to the wire.

For someone who’s been there and done it like former Nadroga captain Tiko Matawalu, he believes the final may even go into extra time.

There’s not much difference between the top two teams this season which means we should expect fireworks in the final.

Matawalu says he’s expecting a high intensity final.

“I’m not expecting anything less for this week in this final, we can even go extra time and this is something we expect in this final.”

Naitasiri hosts Nadi at 3pm tomorrow at Prince Charles Park.

All the finals will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports starting with the U-19 at 11am.