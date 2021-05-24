Hetet thankful for Saulo’s priceless advice

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Haereiti Hetet is proud of how the front row is competing in Super Rugby Pacific.

The 24-year-old who is the son of former Flying Fijians prop Joeli Veitayaki believes we have some promising young props and hookers which is great for Fiji rugby.

Hetet, Mesulame Dolokoto, Jone Koroiduadua, Meli Tuni, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Tevita Ikanivere and Zuriel Togiatama are some of the young front rowers in the Drua squad.

Tevita Ikanivere [left] with Haereiti Hetet

He says before it was the forwards, especially the front row that used to be the downfall of the Flying Fijians but that is slowly changing and now with the Drua competing in Super Rugby, things can only get better.



Haereiti Hetet [middle]

The young prop from Matuku in Lau says he’s also thankful to have veteran Manasa Saulo with them.

“He’s played everywhere around the world so when we have our units he has something to say, refresh our minds or what we need to do like small tricks of the trade so he’s helping a lot”.



Haereiti Hetet

The Drua takes on the Hurricanes on Sunday at 3:35pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.