Hess to miss match against Panthers

Cowboys forward Coen Hess. [Source: NRL]

Cowboys forward Coen Hess will face time on the sidelines after he was charged with a Grade Two High Tackle during his side’s loss to the Rabbitohs on last night.

Hess, who was sin-binned for the tackle on Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham, will miss one match with an early guilty plea or two matches if he elects to contest the charge at the judiciary and is unsuccessful in doing so.

The Cowboys will face the Panthers at 9.25 pm on Saturday.