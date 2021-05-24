Home

Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup set to resume

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 3:03 pm
Pat Lam's Bristol Bears side are yet to begin their Champions Cup campaign because of a COVID-19 outbreak and French travel rules [Source: BBC]

This season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will continue as normal after clarification from the French government on exemptions from travel restrictions.

Under current rules, travelers from the UK must self-isolate for 48 hours after entering France.

But tournament organizers have been told that exemptions apply to players, coaching staff, and officials.

The pool stages are set to resume as planned on the 14th of this month.

Six games between French and British clubs in the Champions Cup, and two in the Challenge Cup, are scheduled to take place next weekend, starting with Newcastle’s trip to Biarritz on Saturday.

However, organizers of European Professional Club Rugby must also find room to reschedule seven matches from round two of the tournaments that were called off on account of the French travel restrictions.

[Source: BBC]

