Wasasala brace downs Labasa at home

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
February 1, 2020 3:35 pm

Suva striker Christopher Wasasala silenced his home town faithful, scoring two goals, which saw the Whites beat Labasa 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League this afternoon.

The former Labasa marksman proved to be a thorn for the home side, which was smarting from its recent Champion vs Champion title win.

Labasa scored first through Antonio Tuivuna before military man, Wasasala equalized and then got the winner in the second half.

In between Suva’s Shahil Dave missed a penalty.

Suva featured a number of new players like Jonetani Buksh, Waisake Soga, Manasa Levaci and Isikeli Ratucava.

In other VPL games to be played tomorrow, Ba travel to Nausori to take on Rewa, Navua hosts Nadi, while Lautoka and Nasinu meet at Churchill Park.

All games start at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Ba-Rewa match on Radio Fiji 2.

