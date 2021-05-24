Hayne wins appeal over sexual assault convictions

Former Fiji Bati fullback Jarryd Hayne has had his convictions for sexually assaulting a woman quashed on appeal and will face a retrial.

The 33-year-old was convicted last year of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman with his hands and mouth in September 2018.

A jury returned the verdicts in a second trial after the first ended with a hung jury.

Hayne was jailed for five years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

On Monday, the Court of Criminal Appeal ordered that the convictions be quashed and Hayne face a retrial.

He will face the District Court for directions on February 18.