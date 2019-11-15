Hayne tells court he wanted to 'please' complainant as rape trial continues

The trial of rape-accused former Fiji Bati star Jarryd Hayne has heard from him how the complainant was nervous about meeting him for the first time but he wanted to “please her” sexually.

The multi-code footballer gave a graphic account on Friday to the Newcastle District Court jury of his encounter with the woman and is due to resume giving evidence today.

Hayne told the court he knew the woman sent him a message 13 days before they met saying, “You are absolutely gorgeous x”, and they had exchanged flirty, steamy, sexual messages.

Hayne, had paid a taxi driver $550 to take him to Sydney before asking her to stop at the woman’s house on September 30, 2018.

Hayne told the jury when he got in the cab he knew the best case scenario would be having sex with the woman and the worst case scenario would be introducing himself.

When he arrived at her home on Newcastle’s outskirts, the woman was nervous so he suggested they have a sing-along to some Ed Sheeran songs.

Hayne said she confronted him after she realized he had the taxi waiting outside and asked if he thought he could just come to her house and have sex with her.

The former Kangaroo and State of Origin rugby league representative, who also had stints in the NFL and international rugby sevens, said he realized it must have been his finger that caused her to bleed.

He said she didn’t say she was in pain until she had a shower.

He tried to reassure her, telling her if she was still in pain to go to the doctor the following day.

He denied deliberately intending to injure the woman.

The 32-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm.