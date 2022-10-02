Hat-trick for Raka

French-based Fijian-born winger Alivereti Raka in action for Clermont Auvergne [Source: Clermont Auvergne/Twitter]

French-based Fijian-born winger Alivereti Raka helped Clermont Auvergne to a Top 14 win this morning.

The former Nadroga winger scored a hat-trick in their 43-20 win over Josua Tuisova and Lyon.

Tuisova, Temo Mayanavanua and Noa Nakaitaci started for Lyon while Tavite Veredamu came off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Flying Fijians winger Tuisova scored a try for his team.

In other matches, Asaeli Tuivuaka debuted for Racing 92 in their 19-24 defeat to La Rochelle, Alivereti Duguivalu and Perpignan edged

Filipo Nakosi and Vilimoni Botitu’s Castres 14-10.

Jiuta Wainiqolo scored in Toulon’s 34-17 win over Lekima Tagitagivalu and Pau, Setareki Tucuvu’s Brive snatched a close 25-22 win over Bayonne while Veresa Ramototabua’s Stade Francais fell to Bordeaux Begles 10-15.