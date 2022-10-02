Hat-trick for Raka

French-based Fijian-born winger Alivereti Raka in action for Clermont Auvergne [Source: Clermont Auvergne/Twitter]
French-based Fijian-born winger Alivereti Raka helped Clermont Auvergne to a Top 14 win this morning.
The former Nadroga winger scored a hat-trick in their 43-20 win over Josua Tuisova and Lyon.
Tuisova, Temo Mayanavanua and Noa Nakaitaci started for Lyon while Tavite Veredamu came off the bench.
Flying Fijians winger Tuisova scored a try for his team.
In other matches, Asaeli Tuivuaka debuted for Racing 92 in their 19-24 defeat to La Rochelle, Alivereti Duguivalu and Perpignan edged
Filipo Nakosi and Vilimoni Botitu’s Castres 14-10.
Jiuta Wainiqolo scored in Toulon’s 34-17 win over Lekima Tagitagivalu and Pau, Setareki Tucuvu’s Brive snatched a close 25-22 win over Bayonne while Veresa Ramototabua’s Stade Francais fell to Bordeaux Begles 10-15.