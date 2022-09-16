Hat-trick for Naikore in Fijiana win

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s winger Vitalina Naikore scored three tries to help the hosts secure a 32-10 win against Wahine Māori on home ground this evening.

Fijiana prop Joma Rubuti crossed for the first try after three minutes into the match.

The conversion was unsuccessful as Fiji led 5-0 before Wahine Māori equalized three minutes later.

Merenia Paraone intercepted a pass from Talei Wilson in Fiji’s territory to level the scores 5-all.

Fiji hit back in the 10th minute after some handling eerors from the Māori side.

The hosts took advantage of the opportunity and a series of passes led to a try to fullback Roela Radiniyavuni.

The national side played with flair and mixed it up with structure Fiji’s show as Naikore scored two consecutive tries in the 18th and 27th minute respectively for Fiji to lead 20-10 at half time.

Naikore went over for her third try as she scored the opening try of the second half.

The game was in Fijis favour as both sides fought hard for possession in the second spell.

Alowesi Nakoci came off the bench to score the final try of the match.

Team captain Sereima Leweniqila says they will go back and review what happened tonight.

“Just a few takes from today’s game, there’s a lot of work ons as well. I guess after this we’ll go back and look at our video footage and review some of our mistakes and some of our work ones before we go into the next test match and the world cup”

Fijiana will host Canada next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium.