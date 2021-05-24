Harlequins remain unbeaten after second-half comeback win

Harlequins staged a remarkable second-half comeback to beat Bristol Bears 52-24 this morning.

Two tries from Louis Lynagh helped Harlequins remain unbeaten in the Gallagher Premiership.

First-half tries from Joe Joyce, Henry Purdy, and Charles Piatau gave Bristol an early 21 point lead.

Lynagh hit back but a Callum Sheedy penalty made it 24-7 at half-time.

Yet Quins came out revived with Lynagh, Andre Esterhuizen, Luke Northmore, Will Collier, Tyrone Green, Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt scoring in a second-half rampage to score 45 unanswered points.