Hard work pays off for Naikore

Winning the Super W title last night was an overwhelming experience for Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua scoring sensation Vitalina Naikore.

The Nadivakarua, Kubulau, Bua native first ventured into the sporting arena as a football player before switching to rugby.

She was also part of the Fiji national 7s extended squad before being selected to be part of the Senirusi Seruvakula side.

Article continues after advertisement

Making it to the final 30-member squad was not easy for the 23-year-old as she attributed her tenacity on and off the field to the support from her family.

“I am really proud of me that I participate in this tournament and my family back at home who supported me. My uncle and aunty who supported me in Holy Family.”

Naikore was named the Player of the Match in the grand finale last night.

Time for celebration!!!

Super W is coming home. #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/jiTzFlqnaW — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) April 23, 2022

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>