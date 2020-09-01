Home

Hamilton and Sydney 7s called off

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 1, 2020 9:19 pm
The 2021 New Zealand and Australia Sevens leg has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been confirmed by New Zealand Rugby this evening.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rugby announced both the New Zealand and Australian legs of the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will not be played.

The Hamilton and Sydney rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 had been provisionally scheduled for 23-24 and 30-31 January 2021 respectively.

