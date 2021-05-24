Home

Rugby

Habosi putting pressure on other wingers: Cotter

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 3, 2022 1:14 pm

It’s important to see players competing consistently week in and week out for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

This is the view of Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter who has also singled out one particular player that may get his Test debut in June.

To be consistent at Super Rugby level is difficult by any measure – which why Cotter says the ‘Bossman’, Vinaya Habosi is sending out a warning to those chasing the Flying Fijians 11 jumper.

“Habosi has been playing really well and finishing in a position where there’s a lot of competition but perhaps some older players and younger ones coming through but I think that’s exciting and he’ll certainly be putting pressure on some people that have already been selected”.

Other wingers after the Flying Fijians jumper are Filipo Nakosi, Josua Tuisova, Manasa Mataele and Timoci Tavatavanawai.


The flying winger from Nayawa in Nadroga has the most defenders beaten this season with 43 and is third on the carried meters stats with 939.

Habosi has made eight clean breaks in Super Rugby which is three behind leader Manasa Mataele.

Meanwhile, Habosi and the Drua will play the Hurricanes at 3:35pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

