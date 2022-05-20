Habosi out, Droasese to debut

Vinaya Habosi [left] and Ilaisa Droasese

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua flyer Vinaya Habosi will not feature in the side’s clash against the Crusaders at 7 tonight.

Habosi along with fullback Kitione Taliga have been ruled out in the latest changes to the Drua lineup.

This pushes former Naitasiri rep Tuidraki Samusamuvodre to the wing while Ilaisa Droasese makes his debut.

Jona Mataiciwa and Kitione Ratu have been promoted to the bench.

You can watch tonight’s match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.