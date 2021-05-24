Habosi has a promising future: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi is a stand-out player and has a promising future.

These are the words of Drua Coach Mick Byrne ahead of their next match against Warratahs this weekend.

Nicknamed ‘The Bossman’, the 22-year-old has been impressive this season.

Byrne says Habosi’s progress shows the Drua has the ability to produce the best players through Super Rugby.

“ At this stage he’s learning every week and getting better every week and he’s enjoying himself and he’s great and I would like to keep improving each week and I’m not sure how good he’s going to be but he’s going to be good at the end pf the day.”

The Drua will first face the Warratahs on Friday at 8.45pm and you can catch the live action on FBC Sports.

However, before that, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua play the Waratahs at the same venue at 6pm.