Habosi call on fans support

Rising star Vinaya Habosi is pleading with fans to standby and have faith in the Vodafone Flying Fijians as they prepare to face Manu Samu today.

Although the hope of winning the Pacific Nations Cup may be hanging by a thread, but Habosi says it doesn’t mean they’re out.

He adds this is why they need all the support they can get this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

“To all our fans, please come in numbers and support us, this is our team and needs your backing and I hope we can win this week.”

The ‘Bossman’ whose rugby journey has really taken off in just two years says they’ll be going all out.

“We have been doing well at training and are focused on the task ahead, we know Samoa will not be easy but we’ll give our all on Saturday.”

Fiji plays Samoa at 3.30pm tomorrow at Churchill Park while at 12pm Australia A faces Tonga.

Both games will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.