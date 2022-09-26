Habosi and Drua turns down French club loan

Flying Fijians and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua speedster Vinaya Habosi. [File Photo]

Flying Fijians and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua speedster Vinaya Habosi turned down a French Top 14 club’s interest to loan him as he wanted to concentrate on his current contract.

The Drua management together with the Fiji Rugby Union also didn’t agree to loan Habosi.

FRU Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake has revealed to FBC Sports that there was an interest from the French club to have the 22-year-old for just a few months before returning to join the Drua when the Super Rugby Pacific season starts.

Tawake says Habosi has a year left in his Drua contract and the Drua coaches together with the Flying Fijians coach collectively agreed to say no to the club.

“We have looked at it very diligently noting the welfare of Habosi and also noting the high-performance requirements that are required of him when he returns if he was loaned for that period.”

Habosi is expected to make the Flying Fijians northern tour squad in November before joining the Drua for the new season.