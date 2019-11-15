Haas apologizes to Fa'asuamaleaui

New South Wales Blues forward Payne Haas apologized to Queensland Maroons lock Tino Fa’asuamaleaui after the game last night.

The pair, among the best young forwards in the game, were sin-binned for punching the other in the Blues State of Origin game two win last night.

Both players are facing fines after the match review committee announced today the duo have been slapped with grade one contrary conduct charges.

However, neither of the players are in doubt of missing the series decider next Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

New South Wales thrashed Queensland 34-10 last night after the Maroons won the first game last week 18-14.