GRR suits us says Vularika

The Fijian Latui will kick start the new Global Rapid Rugby season at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Experienced players like Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Manasa Saulo, John Stewart, Cyrill Reece, Ratunaisa Navuma and Serupepeli Vularika are part of the squad.

Also part of the Latui squad are young Flying Fijians players Caleb Muntz and Fiji Rugby under 20 Player of the Year Tevita Ikanivere.

Serupepeli Vularika says they expect to have a promising year after their trial season last year where they reached the semifinal.

Vularika says the competition is exciting.

‘This competition suits us, suits the Fijian style of rugby because it’s non-stop with a lot of running continuously’.

Global Rapid Rugby matches last 70 minutes compared with 80 minutes under the standard rugby union laws.

The scrum time limit is 1 minute and 45 seconds for a lineout to set.

Teams cannot gain ground when kicking directly to touch, even from within their 22.

But one of the most exciting laws of Rapid Rugby is the 9-point ‘power try’.

It is awarded for attacks launched within 22 meters of the scoring team’s own try line.

The Latui will take on China Tigers at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 6:15pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Warriors will play Junior Japan at 3:15pm also on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium as a curtain-raiser to the Latui match.