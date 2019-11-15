Home

Growing interest from overseas players for World Cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 21, 2020 12:28 pm
Senirusi Seruvakula

The pressure is now on for local players who want to be part of the Fijiana XV team.

This comes as the interest from overseas players to join the squad has grown as the 2021 World Cup nears.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says he has received calls from international players and highlighted the need for local players to step up.

“First camp on the 24th and 25th of next week with the second camp on the eighth and ninth. A lot of players have been giving interest from overseas in England and Australia playing in Super Rugby. I have been getting calls and it is good for the Fijiana. But at the same time, its the notice for the local girls is to step up.”

Fiji is in Pool C with England, France and South Africa.

The tournament will take place in New Zealand between September 18 and October 16 next year.

