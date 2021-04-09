Great Skipper Cup debut for Health Minister’s son

It was a memorable Skipper Cup debut for Naitasiri centre Filimoni Waqainabete over the weekend.

He is the son of Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete and has played rugby in New Zealand and Japan in the past few years.

On Saturday, Filimoni came off the bench in Naitasiri’s 32-10 win over Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou.

The 24-year-old who featured for Canterbury in the ITM Cup in 2018 says he’d love to play Super Rugby and that opportunity has recently received some positive backing.

“I think that everyone that plays Skipper Cup and has grown up in Fiji wants to wear that white jersey one day and we are grateful that World Rugby has been able to boost our Super Rugby team for Fiji so if that opportunity comes then it’ll come but for now we are here for Naitasiri”.

Waqainabete attended Marist Primary School before moving to Marist Brother High School.

He played together with Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele in primary and secondary school.

Life after rugby is something Waqainabete is thinking about and he says he’s got it planned out.

“I’ve one year left into my accounting degree so obviously that’s done in New Zealand and obviously with COVID I can’t go there to finish, yes, that’ll be the life after rugby-is my accounting decree”.

Young Waqainabete and Naitasiri will be challenging Nadi for the Inkk Farebrother Trophy at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Namosi takes on Nadroga at Thompson Park, Tailevu hosts Northland at Nakelo District School and Rewa play Suva at the Burebasaga ground.