Great Britain and Springboks 7s in Edmonton final

South Africa is on track to win its second sevens title in a week.

The side defeated Kenya 33-7 in the Edmonton 7s semifinal and they will play Great Britain in the final.

Great Britain beat hosts Canada 22-12 in another semifinal.

South Africa and Team GB met in the Vancouver 7s semifinal last week which the Springboks 7s won 26-12.

The Edmonton 7s final will kick off at 11:28am today and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.