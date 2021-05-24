Rugby
Great Britain and Springboks 7s in Edmonton final
September 27, 2021 8:27 am
[Source: Olympic Rugby]
South Africa is on track to win its second sevens title in a week.
The side defeated Kenya 33-7 in the Edmonton 7s semifinal and they will play Great Britain in the final.
Great Britain beat hosts Canada 22-12 in another semifinal.
Article continues after advertisement
South Africa and Team GB met in the Vancouver 7s semifinal last week which the Springboks 7s won 26-12.
The Edmonton 7s final will kick off at 11:28am today and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.
Advertisement