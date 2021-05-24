Grassroots program to sponsor two rugby clubs

Kombat Sportswear Supporting Grassroots Program will be traveling to two villages this weekend to distribute rugby kits.

Vatukoro Rugby club in Ra and Nawaka Rugby Club in Nadi are the two clubs that will be receiving rugby kits and donations from the program.

Program organizer Malakai Yamaivava says these two clubs have proven themselves as being consistent and active as a village-based team.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ve been very consistent, they are a village-based team. They just struggle from their own farming and we want to motivate them with the small support that we’ll give, training equipment and of course Nawaka Rugby Club as part of our appreciation to Ratu Meli Derenalagi, we are handing over to them a new rugby set of jersey for their 7s team”

Yamaivava says in the past, they travel to communities to organize rugby clinics but since the emergence of the third wave in the country, this will not take place.

For the last 3 years, the program has been focusing on supporting grassroots rugby teams with training equipment and uniforms as part of its social responsibility.