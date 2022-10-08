Grammar retain U17 title

Suva Grammar School has defended their U17 Vodafone Super Deans title edging Marist Brothers High School 10-8 in a thrilling finale.

Marist took the early lead through the boot of fly-half and captain Aisea Nawai after they were awarded a penalty for a dangerous tackle.

SGS also had a perfect opportunity to register points as they were awarded a penalty that was five meters out from the Marist try-line.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the side knocked the ball on which resulted in an accidental offside.

The Red Fire side used the opportunity to get out of jail, kicking for touch.

A lapse of concentration from both sides also caused a few errors slowing the game down.

For a good 20 minutes, Suva Grammar School also camped in the Marist Brothers High School territory knocking on their door,

Grammar had several opportunities to level the scores, but the side kept opting to kick for touch, searching for a try.

But it was the defence from the Kaunikula boys that kept the Grammarians at bay.

In the second spell, Marist came out firing changing their playing style which led to the side having more attacking opportunities.

Grammar, absorbing all the pressure managed to turn things around and take the lead through a try to flanker Ratu Semisi.

A few minutes later, Ratu Semisi increased the side’s lead to 8-3 with a penalty, after relentless pressure on the Marist line.

With time up, Marist who was just meters away from the Grammar try line were asking serious questions.

The side was awarded a penalty and had the opportunity to lock up the scores, but the tap was done incorrectly.