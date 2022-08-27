Grammar looks to stamp mark in Deans season

Yesterday, the side defeated Deans defending champions Queen Victoria School in a friendly match.

Suva Grammar School’s under-18 side is looking to stamp its mark in this weekend’s Deans Trophy competition.

Coach Jim Malumu says they have worked hard throughout the past weeks to build a squad.

“We’ve been having preparations for a long time, and with the postponement of the games for a long time we have had some new players who had to adapt to the system and the way we play. Bringing up these players from Under-15 was not easy and since this is our year to prove ourselves in the senior grade, we will have to make everything count.”

Malumu says every game counts in the zone competitions which will determine their standing in the national.