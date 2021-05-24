Government commits first $3 million to Fijian Drua

The Fijian government has committed $3 million today to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

This is part of its $6 million investment to purchase 51 percent of the Fijian Drua’s shareholding rights.

Speaking at the signing with Counter Ruck Ltd, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government will commit the remaining $3 million by December.

CRL was established by the Fiji Rugby Union to own and operate the new Super Rugby franchise, in which the government will soon own 51 percent of the shares.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government believes it can provide a facilitating role, hence why they are stepping forward.

“Its government objective has always been that we need to capitalize on the natural talent we have, whether it’s in the Agriculture sector, whether it’s in terms of the human resources capital in the BPO sector, or whether it’s in sports.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says once Counter Ruck does well, the government will step aside to allow other people and investors to step in.

He says the government is comforted that Counter Ruck has an independent board.

He says the franchise’s home match schedule for this weekend and later next month is expected to attract a large number of tourists and generate a great deal of economic activity.