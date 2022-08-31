Government commits another $3m to Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s journey into the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season received a major boost today with the Fijian government’s commitment of another $3 million.

This is part of our government’s $6 million investment to purchase 51 percent of the Fijian Drua’s shareholding rights with $3m paid out in April.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today officiated at the signing of the Shareholders Agreement between Counter Ruck PTE. LTD and Fijian Government which means the remaining $3m will be injected into the Drua.

CRL was represented by Drua Directors Brian Thorburn, John O’Connor, Fiji Rugby Union Chair, Commodore Humphrey Tawake and FRU Trustee, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Tawake says the government’s assistance shows the government’s vision of using sports as a leaver for change.

He adds the Drua’s six local games will be beneficial to our economy.

The CRL was established by the FRU to own and operate the new Super Rugby franchise, in which the government owns 51% of the shares.